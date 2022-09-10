iOS 16 Coming On September 12; Tata May Assemble iPhones in India, and More

Tech is a big industry and it is growing at the fastest-ever pace in today’s time. Given the amount of news that is out there, it gets very overwhelming at times, and we wish to have just one-stop-shop for all the news. Thankfully, we are here and we bring you the top tech news for everyday. For today, September 10, 2022, we tell you about Apple finally announcing the iOS 16 rollout date for all Android users, Tata making iPhones in India possibly, and more.

Tata Group is in discussions with a Taiwanese supplier to Apple in order to build an electronics manufacturing joint venture in India and assemble iPhones here, Bloomberg reported.

According to the report, the discussions with Wistron are aimed at making Tata a force in technology manufacturing and the Group wants to tap the Taiwanese company’s expertise in product development, supply chain, and assembly.

Apple has finally announced that the stable build of iOS 16 will be rolling out to users starting next week, September 12, 2022. iOS 16 was first introduced at Apple annual WWDC 2022 event with subsequent first beta release in July, earlier this year. A redesigned lock screen, improved animations, increased privacy, and other improvements are expected from iOS 16’s stable release.

