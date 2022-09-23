iPhones at Lowest-price Ever, Special Trains, Pandals in Your Area: News18's Durga Puja & Navratri Guide

With Durga Puja and Navratri around the corner, the country has been gearing up to celebrate the festive season with fervour. After the two-year long lull due to Covid-19, the much-awaited festivals are set to be celebrated with pomp and grandeur.

The nine-day long Navratri festival commences on September 26, and the five-day long Durga Puja starts on October 1, and both will end on October 5th with Dussehra celebrations. Diwali and Chhath Puja will soon follow, and the next few months are lined up with festivities.

From finding the best sales to makeovers for the home, here’s a News18 guide to get you all set for the upcoming weeks of festive fun:

For the Pandal Hoppers

Take a peak at the themed pandals in store this year. The Sreebhumi Sporting Club in Kolkata, which enthralls the audience with its theme every year, has announced to make ‘Vatican City’ the theme of the worship pandal. READ MORE

Special Trains to Run Ahead of Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath Puja; Know List

To make reservations easy and more seats available to the passengers, the North-Western Railway has decided to operate temporary festival special trains ahead of Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja. READ MORE

Festive Season Sales

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and Amazon’s Great Indian Festivals sales are going on currently. The deals are the biggest deals of the year and offer deep-pocket discounts to customers. READ MORE

If you were planning to buy the Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) then buying it during the Flipkart Big Billion Days may help you save some money. READ MORE

Navratri Makeovers for You and Your Home

As celebrations start, News18 rounds up some make-up tips inspired by Bollywood celebrities so you can create your own red-carpet look. READ MORE

The festivals call for de-cluttering up our homes and revamping it with new décor. To get into the holiday mood, give your home a facelift this season. Add some distinctive and special touches to reflect your personal style. READ MORE

Hosting a party in the Navratri season and want to make it a memorable affair? Ditch the basic of lining up booze bottles and leaving your guests to their own imaginations. Shake up the gathering with some innovative, easy, and delicious cocktails. READ MORE

Do’s and Dont’s, What to Eat During Navratri

Those who pray to the deity and observe fast during the festival must adhere to some rigorous regulations throughout nine days of prosperity and fortune. READ MORE

Learn the Significance of Worshipping Maa Durga

The festival celebrates Goddess Durga’s triumph over Asura. After defeating the demon in the cosmic world, it is believed that the Goddess visits Earth with her family. READ MORE

Artists in Kolkata play a huge role in the preparations for Durga Puja as they are the Godmakers – the artists behind the larger than life Durga Statues that take over the streets of the city. READ MORE

