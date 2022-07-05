IPS Officer Gaurav Yadav Assumes Charge as Officiating Punjab DGP

Senior IPS officer Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday assumed charge as the officiating Director General of Police of Punjab and reiterated the state government’s commitment to eliminate gangster culture and control drug menace. Yadav was appointed as the officiating DGP after current state police head V K Bhawra proceeded on a two-month leave from Tuesday.

After assuming the charge, the officer said the state government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s priority is to eliminate gangster culture and control drug scourge. “We are committed to give a secure law and order environment and friendly-policing to the state," Yadav said, while also seeking public’s cooperation in this regard.

While speaking in the state assembly recently, Mann had announced to bring comprehensive law and order reforms as he reiterated his will to eliminate gangster culture from the state. Mann had said that the state government was duty-bound to curb gangster activities in the state.

Announcing a war against drugs, he had categorically said that police have been directed not to spare anyone conniving with the drug mafia. Mann had said that SSPs and police commissioners have been asked to work in close coordination with the Special Task Force (STF) to catch the big sharks involved in the supply of drugs.

Yadav, the 1992-batch IPS officer, was posted as special principal secretary to the chief minister. The officer, who is also the son-in-law of former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) P C Dogra, is a counter-intelligence expert. He had served as the intelligence wing chief during the SAD-BJP regime in 2016.

