In a bid to promote tourism in the country, the Indian Railways had introduced Bharat Gaurav trains, first-of-its-kind theme-based tourist circuit trains. Now, stakeholders from various zones have shown interest in running the tourist trains.

As announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier, the trains can be run by both IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) as well as the private sector. According to a senior Railway Ministry official, the IRCTC among total 11 parties have already registered with the railways to run the trains, Swarajya reported.

Currently, eleven stakeholders have shown interest in running the Bharat Gaurav trains. These include seven players from the southern zone, two from central zone and one each from the northern and Hubli-based south western zone.

The IRCTC has reportedly planned to run two rakes in Mumbai and New Delhi sectors and has registered at the northern and central zones. Meanwhile, the railways has also received requests to run more rakes from other zones as well. Seven private players have so far wished to run the Bharat Gaurav trains in the southern region. These are Mark Metro, Durai, Sri Nadiambal Agency, SNJ Marketing & Trading India, Sathya Associates and MC Property Development.

In the south western zone, Bengaluru-based commissioner, Hindu Religious Institutions & Charitable Endowments, will be running the tourist trains. Whereas, the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has sought to run the trains in the Mumbai zone.

The Bharat Gaurav theme-based trains scheme was introduced by the railways last year in November. It is aimed at showcasing India’s historical places and rich cultural heritage to domestic and foreign tourists.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had shared that 3,033 coaches and 190 trains had been identified for the theme-based trains. He also said that these trains “are not regular trains that will be run on timetables."

Under the scheme, stakeholders who wish to run the Bharat Gaurav trains will be permitted to modify them while the railways will help in the maintenance, parking and other facilities.

