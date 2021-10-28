IRCTC Offers Heavy Discounts on Air Tickets, Rs 50 Lakh Insurance. Details Here

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary company of the Indian Railways, has come up with a special offer for the working class people planning to go to their hometowns or a holiday trip during Bhai Dooj, Diwali and Chhath holidays. According to reports, the IRCTC is offering flight tickets at huge discounts. Besides, the company has also announced that it would give free insurance worth Rs 50 lakh to travellers.

The Indian Railways subsidiary company on its official Twitter handle announced the development. The IRCTC, with a video message, tweeted, “#Festive season calls for something special! #Book #flight tickets on #IRCTCAir, For booking benefits like easy booking, #lowest convenience fee of 50, #Free insurance worth 50 Lac #LTC fare, special #defence fares & more https://air.irctc.co.in /download app #DiwaliDhamaka."

In the video message, the IRCTC stated, “Planning to surprise your loved ones this festive season. IRCTC Air has got you covered with its amazing booking benefits. Free air travel insurance worth Rs 50 lakhs at zero cost. Lowest convenience fee of Rs 50. Multi City tickets at no extra cost. Flight reschedule and credit share and LTC fare."

IRCTC has announced a five percent value back facility on booking air tickets from IRCTC SBI Card Premier. The Indian Railways subsidiary company is also giving movie vouchers worth Rs 500 on BookMyShow and 1500 bonus reward points.

According to IRCTC notification, one can save 1.8 percent transaction fee on purchasing railway or air tickets from www.irctc.co.in.

