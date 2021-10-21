IRCTC to Launch Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra Train From Prayagraj Sangam Today; Check Fares, Routes, Other Details

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to start ‘Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra’ special train from today, October 21. The train would start its journey from Prayagraj Sangam station for 10 nights and 11 days tour at Rs 10,395 per head. As part of this package, the passengers would be taken for darshan of four Jyotirlinga - Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Somnath and Nageshwar Jyotirlinga - , Statue of Unity and Udaipur.

“A pilgrimage special train, for darshan of all the four Jyotirlinga, was introduced by IRCTC from October 24 this year but soon the reservations were all full. To meet out the enhanced demand for the train on the same route, we have decided to reintroduce the pilgrimage special train which would run between October 21 and October 31," chief regional manager (North zone), IRCTC, Ajeet Kumar Sinha, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. “It is for the first time that this train is being operated from Prayagraj Sangam and passengers can board the train from several stations en route," HT quoted him as saying.

BOARDING STATIONS

Apart from Prayagraj Sangam station, passengers can also board the train at several stations throughout the route including Prayag, Pratapgarh, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Kanpur, Etawah, Bhind, Gwalior and Jhansi.

ALL ABOUT THE TOUR PACKAGE

The tour package will include non air-conditioned Sleeper class train journey.

The facility of a local bus for site seeing and accommodation in Dharamshalas, etc would also be provided by IRCTC.

Passengers on board this special train will be provided with pure vegetarian breakfast, lunch and dinner.

TOURIST SPOTS

Apart from the four Jyotirlingas, passengers would also be taken to visit Dwarkadhish Mandir in Dwarka, the Bhent Dwarka Mandir, the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, and the Statue of Unity in Baroda.

The train would also have its stoppage at Udaipur wherein the passengers would be taken to visit the City Palace, Saheliyon Ki Bari, and the Maharana Pratap Memorial.

