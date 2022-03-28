Indian Railways to Operate Char-Dham Yatra Special Train in May; Check Details Here

IRCTC UPDATES: With Covid-19 cases on the decline, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is now offering a luxurious and affordable tour package as part of Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi and Dekho Apna Desh. As part of the package, you will get a chance to visit Char Dham.

Badrinath, Barkot, Gangotri, Guptkashi, Haridwar, Janki Chatti, Kedarnath, Sonprayag, Uttarkashi and Yamunotri will be covered in this tour package. The 11-night and 12-day package is priced at Rs 58,900, including GST, per person.

Advertisement

The journey will start on May 14 from Nagpur. Passengers will be brought to Delhi via flight from Nagpur on May 14. After this, they will be taken from Delhi to Haridwar, Barkot, Gangotri, Guptkashi, Haridwar, Janki Chatti, Kedarnath, Sonprayag, Uttarkashi and Badrinath.

Salient features of the package

The complete package is for 11 days and 12 nights

The journey will start on 14 May and will end on 25 May

This journey will start from Delhi and Nagpur.

Bus and car facilities will be available during the entire journey.

Complimentary breakfast and dinner are available for passengers

If you are travelling alone, then you will have to pay Rs 77,600.

Children will be charged separately

According to the information given by IRCTC, booking for this tour package can be done online by visiting the IRCTC website www.irctctourism.com. Booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.