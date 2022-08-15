Is Disposing of National Flags After I-Day A Matter of Concern? MCD Has a Solution

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi said on Sunday that it will ensure the proper disposal of damaged or disheveled flags with “dignity and respect" as per the provision in the flag code. Following the Independence day celebrations and the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, citizens can deposit the national flag in the zonal office with the help of their area sanitary inspectors or ‘Safai Sainiks’, officials said.

“MCD attaches all importance to the national flag and is committed to disposal of damaged, dishevelled or soiled flag in line with the dignity and respect as per the provision in the Flag Code. It urges everyone to extend all respect and dignity to the national flag," the MCD said in a statement. Officials said that the MCD has decided to take this step for the convenience of the citizens of Delhi.

To this effect, a control room has been set up in the MCD’s zonal offices. “After ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and Independence Day celebrations, citizens can deposit the national flag with the help of their area’s sanitation inspector in the zonal office for collection, storage and disposal of the tricolour as per provisions of Flag Code of India 2002," the MCD said.

Advertisement

Citizens can directly contact the area’s respective sanitary inspector, assistant sanitary inspectors, as well as ‘Safai Sainiks’ on their phone numbers by visiting the website of the MCD, it added.

Citizens across the city have either purchased or been given the national flag under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign which ends today.

(With PTI inputs)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here