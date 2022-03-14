Is Grimes Dating Chelsea Manning After Elon Musk? Twitter Thinks it's a 'Fever Dream'

Grimes, who recently revealed that she’s split with Elon Musk after welcoming their second child together, is now reportedly dating whistleblower Chelsea Manning. Even though all of Twitter is having a meltdown currently, you should err on the side of caution and take it with a pinch of salt. Page Six reported the news of the pair getting together on Friday. As per The Cut, Manning was in military prison for 7 years for leaking government documents to WikiLeaks in 2010. Since then, she was in and out of prison till 2020. Grimes, on the other hand, in a recent cover story for Vanity Fair’s April 2022 issue, revealed that she and the founder of Tesla automobiles welcomed their second child together via surrogate, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl, nicknamed Y. In May 2020, the couple had welcomed a son named X Æ A-Xii.

However, Grimes and Musk have split since then. Sharing an update about her relationship, Grimes tweeted on Thursday, “Me and E have broken up [again] since the writing of this article (the Vanity Fair cover) haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story [really] well. Sique – peace out."

Twitter is clearly having a hard time deciding what sort of parallel universe this is.

