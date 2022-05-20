Is Sheena Bora Still Alive? Here's What Indrani Mukerjea Said When She Walked Out of Mumbai Jail

Indrani Mukerjea’s first condition after coming out of Mumbai’s Byculla women’s prison on Friday was that she will not be talking about the case that put her behind bars over six years ago. She was arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora but a beaming Indrani said she will only talk about her life now. The former media executive has claimed on multiple occasions that Sheena is still alive, but refused to comment on the matter saying she will only talk about it in court.

Asked if she blamed anyone for her incarceration, Indrani told waiting reporters she had “forgiven the people who have hurt me". “I will only speak about my life and not about the case. I have forgiven the people who have hurt me," she said, adding, “I am very happy. There are no other emotions now. I am feeling very free."

Advertisement

Her “faith restored" in the Indian judiciary, the 50-year-old hugged her lawyer Sana Raees Shaikh on coming out of jail, smiled and waved to mediapersons. Indrani’s changed appearance with dyed black hair attracted much attention. It was a sharp contrast to her court appearances, where most often than not she looked ill and had grey, limp hair.

She told reporters that her time in jail was one she would never forget and that she had learnt a lot. “I am going home. I have no plans. Just want to go home. But, I remember the inmates very well and each of them had something positive in them," she added.

Saying it was a new start for her, Indrani said she will be writing a book but not about her life in prison. “I am writing a book but it’s not about my life in jail. It’s a new start from today for me," she said.

She added, “My faith in the judiciary is restored. All should respect the laws of the country. There may be delay but there is justice."

Advertisement

Supreme Court granted Indrani bail in the case on Wednesday. Sheena Bora (24) was killed sometime in April 2012 if the investigators are to be believed, but the crime came to light three years later with the arrest of Indrani’s former driver Shyamvar Rai for illegal possession of a weapon on August 21, 2015.

During his interrogation, Rai told police that he knew of a murder that had taken place in April 2012. He claimed that Indrani, then wife of media baron Peter Mukerjea, had strangled her daughter Sheena in a car with the help of her former husband Sanjeev Khanna. Four days later, police arrested Indrani and Khanna.

Advertisement

But, Indrani maintained that she was being falsely implicated in the case. She has also stated that her daughter is alive on multiple occasions and has only mentioned the case in terms of “abduction" and “disappearance". Though she did not accuse Peter directly, she claimed in 2017 that he may have been responsible for her daughter’s disappearance due to “greed and ill-will".

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.