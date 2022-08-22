Netizens Fume Over Arrested Bhavya Rai Driving Her Car, Holding Coffee Mug in Police Presence in Noida

Two days after a viral video showed Bhavya Rai manhandling and hurling abuses at a security guard, another video of the Noida resident is going round on the internet where she could be seen holding a coffee mug and driving herself to the police station drawing criticism.

Bhavya Rai was arrested from Noida on Sunday for manhandling a private security guard on camera and hurling expletives at him and making derogatory remarks against a particular community.

The video of the incident, outside a group housing society, was circulated on social media after which an FIR was registered against the woman on Saturday. She was arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody, Sector 126 police station in-charge Satyendra Kumar said.

Advertisement

However, a video and a photo of the woman are getting viral where she could be seen driving a car to the police station and holding a coffee mug while being escorted by the police.

In the video, Bhavya Rai is seen seated on the driving seat while a police personnel is sitting on the front seat. She drives her way out of the residential society without giving any response to the reporters present there.

Another photo showed Rai in an elevator holding a coffee mug, where police personnel are also present.

Advertisement

However, the visuals draw sharp reaction from the netizens who criticised her callous nature. A Twitter user asked if it was allowed for the arrested person to drive the car to the police station.

A Twitter user commenting on the way of arrest said that it seems she is giving her driving test.

Advertisement

A lawyer by education, Bhavya Rai was in a sedan and the two sides got into an argument at the entry gate of Jaypee Wishtown society, under Sector 126 police station limits.

Advertisement

According to a senior police officer, security guard Anoop Kumar was making an entry record of the vehicle as is required under rules and took some time to open the gate after which Roy allegedly picked up a verbal fight with him and started abusing him and the other staff present there.

Incidentally, the police action came as a mahapanchayat was beng held by the Tyagi community in support of local politician Shrikant Tyagi who is in jail after he assaulted and hurled expletives at a woman co-resident of his Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93B of Noida a fortnight ago.

Advertisement

As the video of the incident involving Rai was shared on social media, people expressed outrage over her conduct and demanded stern punishment.

The police took immediate cognisance of the video that went viral on social media in which the woman was seen misbehaving, abusing and assaulting the guard of the society and she was arrested by local Sector 126 police station team, the Noida police said in a statement.

The woman has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (acts prejudicial to harmony), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, the police said. According to police officials, Roy got married in 2016 but is currently separated from her husband.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here