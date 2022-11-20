Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal Blessed With Twins, Baby Girl Aadiya and Baby Boy Krishna ‘Doing Well’

Isha Ambani, daughter of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, and her husband Anand Piramal, Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal’s son, welcomed twins on November 19.

“We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022. Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna, are doing well. We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life," a statement read.

The couple got married at Ambani’s Altamount Road residence, Antilia, in Mumbai on December 12, 2018.

The high-profile wedding saw former president Pranab Mukherjee, ex-US secretary of state and first-lady Hillary Clinton, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, then Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ratan Tata, the Bachchans, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, among guests.

Isha and Anand got engaged in September 2018 at Lake Como in Italy after which their lavish pre-wedding festivities began with pomp and show in Udaipur, attracting the creme de la creme of Bollywood and several bigwigs from the world of politics, business and sports.

At the 45th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited in August this year, Mukesh Ambani introduced Isha Ambani as the leader of Reliance Retail business.

