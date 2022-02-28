Isha Mahashivratri Transcends All Cultural Barriers, Says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

MAHASHIVRATRI 2022: On the occasion of Isha’s annual night-long extravaganza celebrating Mahashivratri, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu shared a video message greeting Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation. The Vice President recalled his participation at the event a couple of years ago in his message.

“Celebrations of Mahashivratri festival at Isha Yoga transcends all cultural barriers and projects a divine and unique atmosphere for devotees of Lord Shiva from all over the world," he said and sought the blessings of Lord Shiva: “May Lord Shiva bless all of us with his divine blessings and give us the strength to move forward with truth, purity and divinity."

Responding to his message, Isha Foundation thanked him on Twitter with this message: “We thank the Hon’ble Vice President of India Shri. @MVenkaiahNaidu for his warm wishes on the occasion of #Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha. @VPSeretariat"

The President of the Communist Party of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli also wrote to Sadhguru conveying his wishes on the occasion. Oli said that “Mahashivratri festival is celebrated with importance in our countries Nepal and India," adding that the Nepali Army celebrates the day as Army Day. “Those who accept Shiva as the source of Yoga and Adiyogi believe that ‘Shiva is everywhere’," said Oli.

Isha Foundation responded: “Namaskaram Shri. Sharma Oli ji. We thank you for your warm #Mahashivaratri wishes & wish you and your fellow citizens a very Happy Mahashivaratri. @kpsharmaoli"

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written to Sadhguru greeting him on the occasion.

Isha’s 12-hour Mahashivratri festivities will begin at 6 p.m. on March 1 and culminate at 6 a.m. the next day. The event draws greater than 100 million in viewership across 170 countries.

