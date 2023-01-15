‘ISIS-Style’ Killing to Please Bosses, This Delhi Case Has Terror Trail Traced to Canada, Pakistan

An ‘ISIS-inspired’ murder in Delhi having alleged connection with terrorists in Canada and Pakistan has been found by the Delhi Police after the two men, with previous criminal records, confessed to beheading a man whom they picked up on road and sent the video of the murder to “impress" their masters.

Delhi Police Anti-Terror Special Cell has found footprints of terror in the case where the body, chopped into six pieces, with one part still missing, was recovered at Outer North Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy last month. The identity of the victim, who is apparently a drug addict, is yet to be established.

According to sources, the two accused sent the video of the killing to their alleged masters.

Accused, Sohail, who has links with a terror organisation, was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir and was transferred to a jail in Delhi where he met Naushad, 56, who was incarcerated in early 1990s for murder. It was in jail where Sohail was radicalised. After Sohail was freed in 2013, Naushad also managed to come out of the jail but got arrested again in 2020 in an extortion case. Both were in touch after Naushad left the jail last year.

According to the police, Sohail also met one Mohammad Arif, accused in the 2000 Red Fort attack, in jail. Sohail is currently associated with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Investigation officials also said Naushad met Jagjit Singh, who is associated with Canada-based Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla — a terrorist under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, in 2018.

How the Murder Came to the Fore

During an investigation into a case linked with gangsters, the Delhi Police’s special cell arrested Naushad who, along with Sohail, confessed to having killed a man.

The police said they found that Naushad had lured a drug addict who they beheaded and chopped into six pieces and threw them into a pond in Bhalswa dairy area last month.

“They killed the deceased and put parts in a rented accommodation and one by one threw them in the pond. The police have recovered five body pieces and are yet to recover one more," sources said.

What was the Reason for the Murder?

According to the police, the accused wanted to show their masters that they were worthy of executing a murder so they decided to kill a man in “ISIS style" to impress gangsters based in Canada. Both wanted to spread terror and execute some personalities, sources said.

Investigators also said they found two grenades in the room where the body was kept.

