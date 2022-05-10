‘Israel Leading Innovation in Agri Tech, Turning Desert into Fertile Soil’, Says Sadhguru in Tel Aviv

The world has much to learn and gain from Israel’s agricultural practices and innovations, said Isha Foundation’s Sadhguru as he reached capital Tel Aviv as part of the 100-day journey to ‘Save Soil’.

He tweeted about his visit to the country, saying: “Israel- an outstanding example of commitment & vision. As fertile soils turn into sand in the rest of the world, Israel is turning sand into fertile soil, producing 99% of its own food & leading innovation in agriculture technology. May Israel inspire the world. -Sg"

Advertisement

He said while the rest of the world had witnessed degradation of fertile land, Israel was one nation that had been busy transforming desert into fertile, agricultural fields. “This is a nation that has invested 4.3 per cent of its GDP (gross domestic product) on research and development. Cooperation between agricultural industry, farmers, technological research and the government has led to a phenomenon where they have developed many aspects of agriculture into a very high precision function and have been a guidance to the world," he added.

Referring to Israel’s determined people who have turned harsh desert into fertile lands, he said, “It is heartening to see that when people have the necessary resolve, we can turn things around. And definitely, where we are right now in terms of soil degradation in the world, this can be turned around if we have the necessary resolve and focus to save soil. Let’s make it happen."

Sadhguru arrived at Tel Aviv on Day 48 of the ‘Save Soil Journey’, drawing a massive crowd of 4,500 people at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium. The event featured addresses from Dr Ron Malka, director general of the ministry of economy and industry of Israel, and Rajiv Bodwade, deputy chief of mission of the Indian embassy in Israel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tamar Zandberg, minister of environmental protection of Israel, expressed her support to Sadhguru for initiating this movement. “We know that without healthier soil and sustainable land and soil management we cannot tackle the climate crisis, we cannot produce enough food and adapt to a changing climate… I want to thank Sadhguru personally and on behalf of this huge crowd, for bringing all of these people together, for connecting all of us and for reminding us that the circle of life is dependent on the sustainability of soil. Thank you and Save Soil!"

Having started his lone motorcycle journey from London on March 21, Sadhguru has travelled through a significant section of Europe and parts of Central Asia, galvanising public and government support for urgent policy formulation to halt soil degradation.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.