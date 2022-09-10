Israeli Negev LMG, American M777 ULH & SWITCH UAVs: New Inductions Boost Army’s Combat Potential Along LAC

The Army has significantly augmented its capabilities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Arunachal Pradesh with the induction of a range of latest weapons and equipment since last year, senior Army officers have said.

This includes the latest Israeli Negev Light Machine Guns (LMG) and the SiG Sauer rifles, the M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers (ULH) and All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) bought from the United States, Swedish rocket launchers as well as the indigenous Switch Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) among others.

Brigadier Thakur Mayank Sinha, who commands a mountain brigade here, said the employment of the weapons and equipment have provided an edge to the Army’s combat potential in this region by significantly boosting its firepower and surveillance capabilities.

Advertisement

“The capability upgrade is happening at a significant pace. Lot of new inductions are taking place in the infantry battalions," he told a group of journalists here on Friday. He added that the harsh terrains and adverse weather conditions in this region pose varied challenges for the forces.

What also supports this development is a new focus on building additional infrastructure in this region, which includes construction of roads and tracks till the borders, constructing helipads at all forward locations for the Chinook heavy-lift helicopters and strengthening the communications infrastructure with laying of Optical Fibre Cables till the forward posts along the LAC and setting up satellite terminals.

Latest weapons & equipment

Among the new inductions for the infantry battalions, there are two small arms — the Negev LMGs from Israel and the American SiG Sauer rifles.

Advertisement

Negev is a 5.56×45mm NATO light machine gun developed by Israel Weapon Industries, formerly Israel Military Industries Ltd. As per officers, they will be replacing the existing Insas LMGs in the Army’s inventory. India had placed an order for 16,497 Negev LMG in March 2020 through the fast track procurement route.

The American SiG Sauer Rifles will be replacing the INSAS rifles being used by the Army. India had placed an order of 72,400 SiG Sauer rifles through fast track procurement in February 2019.

Advertisement

The Army has also deployed a specific number of high-mobility M777 ULH — 145 of which were bought from BAE Systems — along the LAC, both in this region as well as in eastern Ladakh, significantly boosting India’s firepower at the LAC. The 155mm, 39-calibre towed artillery gun can be airlifted by the Chinook helicopters at a short notice and swiftly deployed at the borders.

The Army has also deployed a number of indigenous SWITCH UAVs — which are tactical drones for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) roles meant for high altitudes of the LAC. Manufactured by Mumbai-based private firm ideaForge, the SWITCH UAVs were first inducted by the Army last year.

Advertisement

As per officers, the feed from the borders and depth areas arms the troops and commanders with minute details and aids better planning.

Aside from them, other critical equipment deployed in the region includes the latest Swedish 84mm Rocket launcher Mark III, which can fire six rounds in a minute; latest American ATVs which can carry up to four people; digital spotter scopes and fuel cell-based chargers which officers said are lightweight and need less maintenance.

Advertisement

Helipads along LAC, stronger communications infrastructure

The officers said a large number of helipads are being constructed at the forward bases, especially for the Chinooks, which can airlift a range of heavy military equipment at a short notice to the borders and ensure logistics sustenance to the posts.

An officer present at the spot said the helipads have already been constructed in most of the forward posts under the aforementioned brigade.

“There has been a big infrastructure push in the region. Roads along the borders and in the hinterland are being constructed, habitat for the troops are being built close to the LAC. We help the civil administration in identifying the location for building the planned model villages close to the LAC," the officer said.

Officers said there is a major push for strengthening communications infrastructure in this region.

The officer quoted above said OFC network is being extended to the forward locations and satellite terminals are being set up for improved connectivity. He added that a large number of modern radio sets, including software defined radio sets, are also being inducted for the Army.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here