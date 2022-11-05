IT Dept Raids Offices of Former BSP MLA & Meat Trader Zulfikar Ahmed Bhutto in Uttar Pradesh, Other States

The Income Tax (IT) department on Saturday conducted raids at the country’s one of the largest meat exporters in Uttar Pradesh. Raids are ongoing in HMA Group’s meat trader Zulfikar Ahmed Bhutto’s house, office, and meat factory.

Bhutto is a former MLA of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

According to sources in the IT department, the raids pertain to a case of tax evasion amounting to crores of rupees. The HMA Group’s meat business empire has presence in several countries.

The IT department team reached AOV Slaughter House of HMA Group in Dahi police station area of Unnao at 9 am Saturday. About twenty people from four vehicles searched the slaughter house.

Authorities confiscated mobile phones of all the employees inside the slaughter house. Heavy police force was seen deployed outside the factory premises.

In Uttar Pradesh, raids are being conducted in Agra, Muzzafarnagar, Kanpur, Ghaziabad. Simultaneous searches are also going on other locations - Delhi, Chandigarh (Punjab), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Aurangabad (Maharashtra), and Nuh (Haryana).

One of Bhutto’s houses in Agra is in Malko Gali, where his brother Haji Parvez’s house is also present.

The meat business chairman also has a residence in Vibhav Nagar. His offices are in Fatehabad Road, Tajganj and Sanjay Place. Raids are being done by the team at the relevant places.

