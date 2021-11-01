'It Feels Like the Beginning of 90s’: Pandits, Sikhs & Migrant Labourers Nervous About Kashmir Situation

A month after Kashmir was rocked by targeted killing of civilians from the minority and migrant communities, “fear" is the buzzword in the Valley. Sikhs and Pandits are too scared to voice their concerns openly. Labourers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have either left or booked their tickets to leave the Valley. The Kashmiri Muslims say they condemn what has happened but ask if the stringent security measures have led to the minority killings — something that has never happened before.

News18 spoke to a cross section of voices in the Valley and realised that old fears have returned and a new fight back is being mounted.

The 11 Killings

On October 2, Majid Ahmed Gojri, a Srinagar resident was shot dead in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar while Mohammed Shafi Dar was killed in Batmaloo in Srinagar.

Three back-to-back terror attacks rocked the Valley on October 5. Renowned chemist Makhanlal Bindroo was murdered near Iqbal Park in Srinagar; ‘Gol Gappa’ vendor Virender Paswan was shot dead in Madina Chowk, Lalbazar, Srinagar; taxi driver Mohammad Shafi Lone was killed in Bandipora.

Supinder Kaur, principal of Government Boys Higher Secondary School, and teacher Deepak Chand were shot dead inside the school premises by terrorists in the Eidgah area on October 7.

Fifty-three-year-old carpenter Saghir Ahmad, a native of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, was gunned down by terrorists in Litter, Pulwama on October 16. A second ‘gol gappa’ seller Arvind Kumar was killed the same day in Srinagar. Moreover, two Bihari labourers — Raja Reshi Devi and Joginder Reshi Devi — were killed by terrorists in Kulgam on October 17.

Migrant Labourers’ Tale of Woes

“Hum kahan jayenge? Sab bachon ko yehi padhaya, do betion ki shadi yehi rah kar kiye. Bihar main yeh sab kahan ho paata?" (Where will I go? My children got education here. I got two of my daughters married with the earning from this place… In Bihar, this would not have been possible.)

‘Bhelpuri’ seller Pradeep Kumar came to the Dal Lake with his stall after a long break. Killings of Bihari migrant labourers and the heightened security, including road closures, restrictions on the movement had forced him to stay indoors. His 11-year-year old son Ritesh Kumar sells ‘gol gappas’ next to him.

Both father and son know that fellow ‘gol gappa’ seller Virender Paswan was gunned down by terrorists in Madina Chowk area of Srinagar on October 5. Pradeep says he has seen nothing of the kind in the last two decades that he has been in Kashmir, and the targeting of migrant labourers has jolted them, but leaving is not an option as his native Munger in Bihar neither has employment nor education opportunities. “I would have been in Class 7 but my younger brother accidentally dropped the only smartphone we had in water. So, I could not attend online classes since lockdown. My teacher still teaches me," Ritesh says even as two locals arrive to have their ‘gol gappas’.

Similar sentiments are echoed by chestnut seller Manoj Kumar Gupta. His family owns a mill in Jharkahnd’s Dumka city. The earnings are not enough to sustain the joint family so Gupta said he decided to accompany a relative to the Valley in search of work a decade ago. He set up juice, ground nut and chestnut stalls depending on the season. His earnings gave his family back home a better life. “My younger brother could study and he recently became a sales tax officer," Gupta says. But does his family know about the situation in Kashmir, the fear he lives with?

“I don’t tell them anything. Unnecessarily, they will panic. The ill-fated died… what can be done?" Gupta says even as police vans stop near his SN College stall asking him to pack up and leave.

Before the recent killings, Gupta and many like him could keep their stalls open till 9.30 at night. Now, most migrant labourers have been packed off in camps or asked by the police to wrap up and head home before sundown.

Ganderbal district police evacuated 1,700 labourers in five hours to camps after the killing of some of them set off alarm bells. Additional SP Firoz Yehya says it is a challenge to arrange food, heating facilities and sanitation for a large number in such a short notice. But for labourers, the dilemma was to move to camps to save life or risk going to work and save livelihood.

At Hawal Chowk in Srinagar’s Old City, labourers queue up in the morning to find work. Many have gone back to their native places in Bihar, others have got their tickets in order to leave in the next few days. Local labourers are in pain and want to emphasise Biharis are their brothers and the killings are an aberration. The migrant labour force is worried.

This was Mohammed Shakir’s first visit to the Valley. A native of Sitamarhi in Bihar, Shakir has worked as an electrician in Delhi and Mumbai before coming to Kashmir this year. “Lockdown dried up work in Delhi so I came here. I work as a painter here but at least there is work. There isn’t much to do back home," he says. Shakir’s landlord in Srinagar advised him to go to police camps after the labourers were targeted by terrorists. He has his tickets booked to go back to Sitamarhi. Will he return? “Let’s see how the situation unfolds." he says. But Mushtaq, a Kashmiri labourer, insists he will. “Ye sab humare bhai hain. Humare bazu hain (Biharis are our brothers. They are our strength)," he says.

Dilemma of Kashmiri Pandits and Sikhs

Sanjay Tikkoo, a non-migrant Kashmiri Pandit, braved the horrors of the 1990s and did not leave home. But the recent killings have forced him out. Once chemist Makhanlal Bindroo was gunned down, Sanjay’s son heard unidentified men say that his father would be next.

The administration offered protection but it meant a one-room safe house where Sanjay has been living for over a fortnight. Ask him about the future and Tikoo says he feels the government should now arrange for 808 Kashmiri Pandit families to be rehabilitated outside the Valley.

“A good section, especially the youth, who have never lived in composite culture, sees me as the face of India in the Valley. They can’t wipe off entire India so (for them) it is better to wipe off me and my community," he says. Does he feel it is back to the 1990s for the Pandits? “The majority stayed silent in the 90s and in 2010, 2019. We are watching their reaction now. It does feel like beginning of the 90s," Tikkoo says.

Makhanlal Bindroo’s brother-in-law, a Pandit, who returned to the Valley after migrating in the 90s — Dr Sandeep Mawa — too feels the onus is on the majority now. “Mr Bindroo was my brother-in-law. He had earned enough money and respect. His children are doctors and professionals. He now wanted to contribute to Kashmir, look what they did to him," Mawa laments. He recalls the day Bindroo was shot dead. “He was in his chemist shop… some guy came and called out his name. He looked up and was shot…four shots…at point-blank range," Mawa says. The incident has reopened his childhood wounds.

Roshan Lal Mawa, Sandeep’s father was shot at by terrorists in the 90s. The incident forced the family to migrate to Jammu and Delhi. But the family returned in 2019. Mawa says petrol bombs were hurled at their properties after their homecoming. “We still thought we will contribute to Kashmir and stayed on. But Bindroo’s killing is forcing us to rethink," Mawa says.

Bindroo and Mawas are contemplating their next move but Mehras at Dal Gate have made peace with destiny. Owners of the famous Krishna Dhaba at Dal Gate, Mehras lost their son Aakash to bullets of the terrorists this February. The Dhaba was shut for two months but today Pawan Mehra, Aakash’s uncle says, “Where will we go? Our business, our life, our friends, they are all here. In all these years, local Kashmiris have always been with us. They come and eat here, our staff is local, I don’t know why that incident happened," Pawan adds.

At the Kheer Bhawani temple, custodian Basant Razdan too swears by the friendship of Kashmiri Muslims. Razdan had migrated to Jammu in the 90s. “From Masjids, we could hear slogans – ‘hum kya chain aazadi, Kashmir mein rehna hoga to la il-Allah kehna hoga’. One neighbour left, then the second one…finally we also left. Today, I can say they were some anti-socials who did what they did. I returned a couple of years later. Today, more than Pandits, local Kashmiris are my friends," Razdan says. He credits fellow custodian Ghulam Mohammed for keeping the temple safe when the Pandits left.

“For 32 years, he has taken care of the temple," Razdan says. Mohammed, who is serving ‘prasad’ to the devotees, says his father was a custodian of the temple and its protection came naturally to him. “Kheer Bhawani may be the Kul Devi of the pandits, but it means a lot to the local Muslims too. If they have a calf, the first milk of the cow is offered here, only then does the family use the milk. Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus are all part of the staff that maintains the temple," Mohammed says.

Though Razdan and Mustafa swear by the composite culture of Kashmir, Supinder Kaur’s family is still bothered why none of her colleagues took her to a hospital when she was shot dead by the terrorists inside the school premises on October 7?

Supinder, principal of Government Boys Higher Secondary School, and teacher Deepak Chand, were killed by terrorists in the Eidgah area, on October 7. Her husband RP Singh told News18 that she died of internal bleeding, according to the postmortem report. “Maybe, she would have lived had the teachers not watched for 30 minutes… doing nothing but just waiting for police," he says.

Singh, a banker, fears for the safety of his son and daughter. Leaving is not an option, he says, “Where will we go? I was born here, raised here, my children were born here. But yes, this has led to a fear psychosis," Singh, who met home minister Amit Shah told News18.

The fear is apparent at the local gurdwara, and no Sikh wants to come on record about it. The reason being “shock" and “terror", says Jagmohan Raina, of All Party Sikh Coordination Committee. “Everyone was shocked… for the first time, we saw a Sikh lady getting segregated and shot. Our neighbourhood was shocked because she was also taking care of a Muslim girl…paying for her expenses," Raina says.

What Local Muslims Say

Local Kashmiri Muslims say they condemn the killing of minorities but the administration must introspect if heightened security measures are alienating the youth further, leading to such incidents.

Ather Yemeen, owner of Alif Café, says his business in the tourist season is suffering because of the killings and security measures. “We have been facing issues for 5-6 days… we appreciate security in light of home minister’s visit and what has happened (the killings) but we can’t undertake even home deliveries because our boys despite having all documents are being harassed… their bikes are seized. If the government says we are pushing for development, then this must stop. Youngsters will be alienated further because of such harassment," he says.

Kashmir police had seized hundreds of two-wheelers in the run up to Amit Shah’s visit. DGP Dilbagh Singh said this was necessary, according to intelligence, as terrorists were using local people’s bikes to escape after the killings.

Mir Anwar, Advisor, United Tourism Forum, asks why only killings of non-Muslim or non-local civilians are being spoken about? “More than 30 civilians have been killed but the hype has been created about these 11 killings only (Pandits, Sikhs, labourers). These killings are unfortunate and bad but don’t spread fear by hyping," Anwar says.

His friend Shaukat Pakhtoon agrees. Pakhtoon, Chairman of Piltof (ledger and pilgrim tour operators’ forum) says the killings have led to tour cancellations, dampening the season. “Tourists had begun to return to the Valley. But this (killings) led to some cancellations. It is unfortunate what has happened," Pakhtoon says.

According to the tourism department, nearly 1.5 lakh tourists visited Kashmir till October this year. “Around 61,000 tourists came in September. The numbers touched a lakh in October. It is a dip compared to 2019 but considering the Covid-19 situation, the numbers were encouraging," a senior officer told News18.

J&K Administration Tightens Security

Thirteen terrorists have been killed by the police in response to the targeted killings of the civilians. Police officials say they have identified terrorists responsible for other killings too.

The J&K administration has tightened the security further in the Valley. More paramilitary companies have been brought in for the safety of Srinagar city. Two-wheelers have been seized, CCTV cameras are being equipped with facial recognition technology, patrolling has increased and drones keep an eye on the sky.

But senior police officers also point out to the data, which suggests that the recent killings may be more than what had happened last year, but the Valley has seen worse.

In 2016, 108 civilians were killed by terrorists, the number fell to 85 in 2017 but shot up again to 105 a year later. Only 48 killings were witnessed in 2019 but 12 migrants were gunned down between August 5 and December 31. Last year, 37 civilians were targeted compared to 32 this year.

Data shows while the civilian killings have gone up this year, the number of terrorists killed in the last two years has fallen. Nearly 209 terrorists were killed in 2020 as against 127 this year.

Police officials point out that with increased VIP visits this year, more security is deployed for them than for anti-terror operations, giving terrorists time to regroup and re-strategise.

IG Vijay Kumar says using small arms and online radicalisation is part of the new strategy of terror groups. “Now, they use pistols. Hybrid terrorists are told online who will hand over the pistol to them and who the target is. Earlier, radicalisation would happen via announcements from Masjid, now they do it online. We have to accordingly change our strategy too," says Kumar.

Top police officials are confident that they will soon eliminate all terrorists responsible for the targeted killings. Fifty-four Over Ground Workers (OGWs), who are accused of providing logistical support to the terrorists from inside jails, have already been moved to Agra and other prisons of Uttar Pradesh. The crackdown by the National Investigation Agency on OGWs also continues.

Although the J&K administration says the heightened measures will ensure the safety of Kashmiris, Pandits, Sikhs and migrant labourers are nervously watching how the situation unfolds.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.