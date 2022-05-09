'It Was His Dream': Galwan Valley Martyr's Wife to Carry Forward His Legacy as Lieutenant in Army

For Rekha Singh, it was her husband’s dream that pushed her to make it to the Indian Army and today, as she becomes a lieutenant, there is only one thought on her mind — carrying forward the legacy he left behind.

Lance Naik Shahid Deepak Singh was killed in a skirmish with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in June 2020, just 15 months into their marriage. For his bravery, he was posthumously awarded the hallowed Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Speaking to ANI, Rekha Singh said: “It was my husband’s dream that pushed me to strive hard to make it to the Indian Army. I made up my mind to leave my job as a teacher and become an officer in the Army".

In an interview with India Today, she recollected how difficult preparing for the entrance exams was and how she failed in her first attempt. However, that did not deter her and her push proved successful as she cleared the exam in the second attempt.

Indian soldiers in June 2020 thwarted an attempt by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to encroach territory in Galwan Valley and other friction points across the LAC and Eastern Ladakh.

Following the clashes, at least 20 Indian soldiers died while thwarting their attempts and more than 40 Chinese soldiers died during the clashes. Both sides continue to discuss disengagement and more than a dozen Corps Commander-level meetings have been held between both nations.

In November 2021, Jyoti Nainwal, wife of martyred soldier Deepak Nainwal, became a Lieutenant of the Indian Army after she passed out of the Officers’ Training Academy in Chennai. She joined the Indian Army as a Lieutenant after three years of her husband’s death. She was commissioned into the Army after completing her training at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on November 20, 2021.

In 2021, Nikita Kaul, wife of Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal who was martyred in the Pulwama attack, too decided to carry forward her husband’s legacy and joined the Army.

