ITBP Deploys Own Engineering Wing to Construct Indo-China Border Roads, Foot Tracks

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has taken a first-time decision to deploy its specialised engineering wing for constructing certain roads and foot tracks along the Line of Actual Control to speed up connectivity projects with its posts in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

The move, which was approved by the Union home ministry, comes amid a military standoff with China in the eastern Ladakh area.

