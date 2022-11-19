It's a Jan Andolan for Sanitation, Says Akshay Kumar at Network18's Mission Swachhta Aur Paani Telethon

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is the campaign ambassador for Network18 Harpic Mission Swachhta Aur Paani telethon, said the flagship initiative was a “jan andolan" for sanitation. This was a mission to bring about behavioural changes in the right to lead a dignified and healthy lifestyle, the actor said during his address at the live telethon on World Toilet Day.

“It is a jan andolan for sanitation, security and awareness building. A mission to bring about behavioural changes — the right to dignity. This mission is so that people change their habits to adopt a lifestyle of cleanliness and hygiene," Kumar said, speaking from the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadia on Saturday.

The actor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first launched ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ from his home state inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of a clean India. “He (Prime Minister Modi) launched the cleanliness mission to do away with open defecation rampant in India by bringing toilets to every household and raising awareness on cleanliness," he added.

Kumar further said Gandhi was the first Indian to realise that cleanliness was one of the most important aspects of nation building. So, he started a sanitation revolution that cleanliness was more important than political independence. “Gandhi said till the time we don’t change our bad habits or don’t keep our toilets clean, we cannot be free in the true sense," he said.

The campaign ambassador further said he was standing at the world’s tallest statue measuring 600 feet, which was a towering tribute to India’s “biggest statesman" Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. “Gujarat is the home state of Sardar and the Mahatma respected him the most. The mission will now take forward the responsibility of a clean India from the Gujarat of Gandhi ji and Sardar," he added.

Earlier in the day, Kumar also tweeted about the flagship initiative from his personal handle and said Mission Swachhta Aur Paani was a “commitment to mobilise Indians for better sanitation".

Cleanliness and water are two vital pillars that sustain lives on the planet, and India’s leading media conglomerate Network18 and Harpic, a leading brand in lavatory care category, expanded the initiative this year to include swachhta as well. Mission Swachhta Aur Paani, a sanitation-for-all campaign by News18 and Harpic, is a movement that upholds the cause of inclusive sanitation where everyone has access to clean toilets. It advocates equality for all genders, abilities, castes and classes and strongly believes that clean toilets are a shared responsibility.

The sustained campaign launched in 2019 has achieved considerable success by bringing to fore key water and sanitation issues. The campaign has been able to draw in social leaders from different walks of life, who have mobilised public opinion.

The telethon can be followed live on CNN-News18 from 12 pm on November 19. To access the digital stream, click here.

