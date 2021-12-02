It’s ‘Dry Days’ for Bihar Police but CAPF's 8 Lakh Staff Can Soon Buy Alcohol Online

Although the Bihar police had taken a vow to not consume alcohol and ensure prohibition, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) guarding borders are all set to sell liquor online to their 8 lakh-odd staff where the DG will have no cap on the quota.

According to sources, border guarding forces such as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Border Security Force (BSF) are ready with their standards of procedure (SOPs) to implement the system and have started the trial run as well.

Initially, jawans can get alcohol online, later all CAPF staff members will have access to buy liquor online from other canteens of the forces once the system is centralised. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) launched this system 12 months ago and has been using it since then.

Advertisement

The system is at the last stage of the launch after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a letter this year in March to all forces asking them to start it soon.

There are talks doing the rounds at the home ministry level that a centralised system for all paramilitary forces may be handed over to ITBP since it was the first to launch the system, sources claimed.

“This will help jawans not to carry liquor bottles while travelling to their home destination as they can get bottles from nearby canteens from their houses as well. This will also help in monitoring quota which is very tough to monitor in the current state," a senior CRPF official told News 18.

“Currently, one can visit different forces’ canteen and get liquor over and above the quota, after the launch of this system, jawans or officers would not able to get liquor over and above their quota, as it will be monitored centrally initially by forces later on jointly," a BSF official explained.

Advertisement

The system will also have a provision for retired staff as well. Their long-pending demand will be taken care of through this system and they can also get alcohol online up to a certain limit from these canteens.

According to sources, the BSF is at the trial stage and has already put the data online. A website page has been created since the force has to cater to nearly 2.5 lakh jawans and officers.

Advertisement

Similarly, the CRPF has put in place an SOP, which will be followed once the system will be launched.

News 18 has reviewed a communication where the SOP has been sent to top heads laid down for the distribution of liquor digitally.

According to the SOP, different ranks will get the different quantities of liquor ranging from three to 14 bottles. Though, the DG will have no limit and can get as much liquor as they want.

Advertisement

The SSB DG has already issued a communication to implement the system by the next financial year. Sources in the force say the work is at the final stage.

>How Will the System Work?

The Centralised Liquor Management System (CLMS) will be a web-based application and smart cards will be issued to the personnel on security deposit and transactions will be PIN-based. The staff can check their quota online and place an order to the canteen. But the staff members will have to visit the canteen to collect their liquor using the PIN.

Advertisement

Personnel deployed in respective states will have the choice to buy liquor from the nearby units. This will also help them not carry liquor during their leave, and will be allowed to buy it from the unit near their hometown.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.