IUML Kerala Chief Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal No More

Kerala State President of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal died at a private hospital here on Sunday, family sources said. He was 74.

Thangal was under treatment for various health related ailments at a private hospital in Angamaly near here. "He passed away shortly after 12 in the afternoon. The arrangements to take the body to his home town are being made now," a senior office bearer of the IUML told PTI.

According to party sources, his mortal remains will be taken to Malappuram and will be kept at the town hall for the public to pay their last respect. He will be laid to rest tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, state ministers, and other prominent personalities condoled the demise of the senior IUML leader. Vijayan said Thangal had been a "gentle presence" in the state's politics as the president of the Malappuram and state units of the Muslim League.

"His approach emphasised secular ideals and despite political differences, he maintained cordial personal relations," Vijayan said. The Leader of Opposition said Thangal led the United Democratic Front (UDF) and stood for the brotherhood, secularism and the unity of the nation.

"Thangal always stood for the unity and integrity of the nation, the brotherhood and secularism and led the UDF from the front. His demise is an irreparable loss at a time when fascist forces are dragging back the nation," Satheesan said. State Ministers V Sivankutty, Saji Cheriyan, Speaker M B Rajesh also condoled the death of the IUML supremo.

Thangal was the state chief of IUML for the past 12 years.

