J&K: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Srinagar Hospital; Firefighting Ops Underway

A massive fire broke out on Friday at an orthopedic hospital in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, forcing the administration to shift the patients to other hospitals. Fire tenders were immediately pressed into action to douse blaze in the inpatient department of the Bone and Joint Hospital in Barzulla here, the officials said.

Hospital staff, locals, and disaster management officials were evacuating patients and their attendants from the building. There were no reports of any injuries so far. The fire has not been brought under control and has spread to other blocks of the building with reports of several gas cylinder blasts being heard. It is believed the explosion of the cylinders has spread the fire very rapidly all over.

The fire, according to doctors, emanated from started from the emergency theatre before spreading to trauma unit and further in the wards. Panicked attendants were seen lifting patients out of the hospital and some civilians also joined to help before police arrived at the spot.

A number of ambulances have been pressed to move the patients to other hospitals.

