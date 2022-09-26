Kashmiri Apples Rot in Trucks Stuck on Jammu-Srinagar Highway for Days, to Finally Start Moving Tonight

Kashmiri apples are rotting on the Srinagar-Jammu highway over the past week, as trucks laden with them have been stuck on the route after being stopped due to “natural reasons" like mudslides and shooting stones. Kashmiri farmers said they had suffered heavy losses even though the administration said it will allow trucks to pass beginning Monday night.

The farmers were patiently waiting for officials to resolve the crisis but as no solution was coming through, they decided to shun fruit mandis for two days from Monday while some farmers even burnt boxes of apples to protest.

At Qazigund, 72 km from Srinagar and en route to Jammu, truck drivers told News18 that the fruit they wanted to transfer to different mandis in the country was fast perishing. “I have been able to drive only 3 km in the last six days. The fruit is rotting in my truck. The fruit owner says he won’t pay me a penny and the traffic police, too, is now allowing me to proceed to Kanpur mandi," said Rashpal Singh, a truck driver from Punjab stuck in Levadora village on the national highway.

Anguished about his situation, fellow truck drivers asked him to be patient. But, Rashpal would not listen. “What patience? I would have picked up the fruit thrice from Srinagar and dropped as many truckloads of oranges in the six days I’ve been stuck here," he exclaimed.

“What is our fault? If passenger vehicles can move easily on the road and trucks from other states are moving into Kashmir, why aren’t we being allowed?" he argued.

Many truck drivers accused the traffic police of inefficiency. “There is a line of trucks for at least 40 km. When we ask cops to allow us, they threaten us with a challan," said Baldev Singh, another driver from Punjab.

Farmers, who toil hard through the year, protested in front of the higher authorities demanding their fruit be moved quickly to different mandis. Growers told News18 that apple merchants were already pinched by low rates in the markets due to duty-free import of Iranian and Turkish apples.

“The rates of Kashmiri apples have dropped drastically this year. An apple box weighing 10 kg only fetches Rs 600, as opposed to the earlier rate of Rs 1,300 due to the import of foreign varieties. We would get these rates 20 years ago. The drop in rates is hurtful… and now the delay in the movement of the fruit," said Mohammad Yaqoob Gatoo, a fruit grower from Shopian.

Kashmir divisional commissioner PK Pole said by tonight, all trucks stranded on the highway will be cleared. He said the trucks had been stopped due to weather conditions. The administration and traffic said 46,000 goods trucks, including 17,361 carrying apples, had been sent out from Kashmir since September 1.

The traffic department said in the last three days apple trucks had been released from Srinagar to Jammu: 671 on September 24; 3995 on September 25, of which 1,500 were stranded due to shooting stones at Mehar; and 2,500 backlog trucks will be released on Monday.

The statements came after farmers staged a protest at some places in Srinagar and accused the administration of deliberately halting the trucks, a charge that was debunked by Pole.

The plight of apple farmers was also taken up by former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and People’s Conference chairperson Sajad Lone. Both tweeted to express their anguish over the delay of shipping the fresh fruit.

Farmers and horticulture officials said this year, apple production in the Valley increased. Early maturation of apples in Kashmir due to a comparatively warmer April and May not only boosted production but also ensured Kashmiri apples hit mandis simultaneously with the Himachali varieties. As a result, the supply overshot demand and prices fell.

A market glut and competition from Iranian, Turkish and Himachali varieties hit the Kashmiri variety hard. As a result, Kashmiri apples are fetching low rates leaving farmers, who toil in orchards for months, exasperated.

The Valley alone produces 20 to 22 MT of apples annually and horticulture contributes to around 8 per cent to J&K’s GDP. Notwithstanding this year’s setback, apple orchards on modern lines are mushrooming in the valley landscape.

Many paddy farmers have converted their land by growing apples. The high density plantation that entails growing Italian and Netherland apple stocks are phenomenal in Kashmir.

Farmers are able to reap benefits within the first few years. This is in contrast to traditional apple trees that yield fruit after 10 to 15 years.

