J&K Govt Launches Initiative to Put Unexplored Destinations on Tourism Map; May Help Boost Employment

In order to promote rural tourism, the government has recently decided to bring several villages of Jammu Kashmir on the tourism map. The decision to give these villages the status of tourism villages has been welcomed by the general public. This initiative is expected not only to boost tourism and employment, but also to preserve the culture and heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

Located in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir, the Panzath Qazigund region is a masterpiece of natural beauty. According to people, 500 small springs converge in a big pool-like spring from here, which depicts the ultimate masterpiece of nature. Recently, the government decided to bring the area on the tourism map by putting Panzath under the category of village tourism. This has created a wave of happiness among the people here.

Abdul Salam, president of the Panzath Auqaf committee, says that it was a long-standing demand of the people of the area, which was fulfilled today. He said that the Panzath area has all the potential required for natural tourism destinations and he hoped that Panzath will be at the top of village tourism and its name will definitely shine on the tourism map one day.

This decision of the government is also considered important for the purpose of implementing rural development and providing employment opportunities to the people, especially the youth at the rural level. Not only Panzath, but the government has brought hundreds of villages in 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir under the village tourism development category and given them the status of tourism villages. This initiative will pave the way for employment and development.

A local poet named Zahid Mukhtar says that Jammu and Kashmir is really the crown of India’s tourism and if the new places here are brought on the tourism map under village tourism, it will not only boost the tourism here but also the tourism industry will be at the forefront of employment generating sectors. Zahid Mukhtar further said that with this program to make the villages more beautiful from the view of tourism, the rural aspect of Jammu and Kashmir and the preservation of the old civilization will also be ensured. At the same time, heritage tourism will also get more boost.

It should be noted that there are many natural places in Jammu and Kashmir which are very rich in terms of tourism. However, due to inappropriate publicity, such places are hidden from the public gaze. However, government programs to promote village tourism in such places will also be very beneficial for the publicity of such destinations.

