J&K: Journalist Arrested for Sharing 'Anti-national' Content on Social Media; Probe Underway

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested a journalist based out of Kashmir for allegedly sharing “anti-national" content on social media. According to a police statement, Fahad Shah, who is the editor of a news portal, was arrested in alleged connection with the case lodged in Pulwama. The statement held him responsible for “intending to create fear among the public to disturb law and order".

“Some Facebook users and portals have been uploading anti-national content including photographs, videos, and posts with criminal intention to create fear among the public and the content so uploaded can provoke the public to disturb law and order," the statement circulated in media said.

Police said “uploading such posts tantamount to glorifying the terrorist activities and causing dent to the image of law enforcing agencies besides causing ill-will and disaffection against the country".

The accused is in police remand and further investigation into the matter is underway.

