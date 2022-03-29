J&K Admin to Go After Squatters Encroaching Govt, Forest Lands; Top Leaders, High-profile Names in List

After retrieving over 200 kanals of encroached land from politicians, including senior Congress leaders and state minister Taj Mohiuddin, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is set to go after encroachers illegally occupying forest and government land.

Among those who are on the list of encroachers are jailed separatist leader Shabir Shah and Mustafa Kamal, brother of Sheikh Abdullah.

According to a report in The Times of India, J&K officials said that the after they scrutinised land records, translation of records from Urdu to English and Hindi, especially after the launch of ‘Aap ki Jameen Aap ki Nigrani’ initiative for the transparency, a list of encroachers has been made.

Shabir Shah has allegedly encroached upon a hectare of land in Sunjwan Bhatindi in Jammu, according to the list. It also shows that name of former Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmad Runyal, who has occupied one hectare government land in Sunjwan.

The report quoted sources saying that Mustafa Kamal, brother of Sheikh Abdullah, has encroached upon five hectares of land.

The official added that the VIP colony ‘Gole Masjid’ in Jammu has been constructed on illegally occupied 70 hectare of government land.

The report further said that the process of identifying the encroached government land and forest areas from the land records is underway and several more names are expected to surface.

“The encroachers will be served a notice to vacate the land, which will be then be retrieved by the government. Any illegal construction on such encroached land will be demolished," a Jammu and Kashmir officials reportedly said.

