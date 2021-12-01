Jabalpur-Ajmer Dayodaya Express To Have LHB Coaches From Dec 6, To Run at 200 kmph

The Jabalpur-Ajmer-Jabalpur Dayodaya Express train will now run with the LHB coaches from December 6 this year. This new safe and state-of-the-art coach will increase both the safety and speed of the train. The speed of the train will be increased to 200 kmph now.

Currently, this train operates with 24 coaches, but soon it will run with the new high-class coaches. The West Central Railway is installing LHB coaches in this express. These coaches built with German technology have already been installed in superfast trains like Shatabdi and Rajdhani.

The seats will become more comfortable, and the speed of the train will increase to 200 kmph, making the journey more convenient for the passengers.

Jabalpur Railway Division, Senior DCM Vishwa Ranjan said, “From December 6, the Dayodaya Express (Train No. 12181/12182), running between Jabalpur and Ajmer, will be operated with German technology-made LHB coaches. These new coaches will be 1.7 meters longer than the old coaches. It will also increase the berth for the passengers in all classes as compared to normal coaches. The installation of these new coaches will allow the train to run at a maximum speed of 200 kilometres per hour."

Earlier, the Jabalpur Railway Division had installed these coaches in several mail/express trains.

The LHB coaches are made in Kapurthala Rail Coach Factory in Punjab. LHB coaches were first introduced in Gatimaan Express, Shatabdi Express and Rajdhani Express trains. Later, the Indian Railways decided to install these coaches in all trains. These coaches, made from aluminium, are lightweight, which increases the speed of the trains.

