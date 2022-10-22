Jacqueline ‘Never Asked For Anything Except Love’, Says Jailed Conman Sukesh in Fresh Letter

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has released a letter defending Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in which he said she never demanded anything from him “except loving her and standing by her". The main accused in the Rs 200-crore extortion case, in which Fernandez is also named, appeared to defend the actress saying it was “very very unfortunate" that she had been made an accused in the PMLA case.

“It is very very unfortunate that Jacqueline has been made an accused in the PMLA case. As I have said very clearly before, we were in a relationship and if I have given her and her family gifts; what is their fault?" Sukesh wrote in an undated letter addressed to his “friends in media, news channels and all social media platforms".

Sukesh has promised to clear her and her family’s name in court. He wrote, “She never asked me for anything except loving her and standing by her; mainly every single penny spent on her and her family was earned through legitimate source of income and the same will be proven in trial very soon. For no reason, she and her family are being dragged into this."

Advertisement

The conman, who allegedly cheated many high-profile people by posing as a government officer, said in his letter that he will not be a spectator to this “illegal act". “I will make sure, legally prove that all these allegations against her and her family are completely wrong. It is my responsibility to stand by my loved ones and the promise given to her that she will never face any issues because of me."

Sukesh claimed that this was all political vendetta against him and Fernandez and her family had been dragged into the matter to put pressure on him. “I will make sure that she gets back all that she has lost and prove her innocence to all," he wrote, adding that he will be contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier in the day, Fernandez’s interim bail was extended till November 10 by Patiala House court. She appeared before the court for the hearing of her pending bail plea. She had procured an interim bail in the case last month, even as the court has asked the Enforcement Directorate to file a reply to Jacqueline’s bail application.

In its reply, the ED has claimed that the actress made an abortive bid to flee the country after being named in the case. Opposing her bail plea, the agency said Fernandez appeared to be “deep-pocketed" and can interfere with the ongoing investigation. It said she could not leave the country as a lookout circular had been issued against her.

Advertisement

The ED further said Fernandez never cooperated with the investigation and only made a disclosure when confronted with evidence. She was told about Sukesh’s criminal antecedents within 10 days of her introduction to him, it added. The agency also said she was no ordinary person but had massive financial resources and, hence, a high stature and influence.

According to investigators, Fernandez knew Sukesh was married and chose to overlook that to make financial transactions with him.

Advertisement

The actress attended her bail hearing sporting a white shirt, black pants and a face mask, matching her lawyers’ colours. She is gearing up for the release of her film Ram Setu, co-starring Akshay Kumar.

Read all the Latest India News here