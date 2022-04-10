Jagan Cabinet 2.0 to Take Oath Tomorrow: 17 Ministers Likely from SC, ST, Minorities. Exclusive List Here

At least 17 of the 25 ministers in Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s new cabinet – formed to ensure caste and regional balance ahead of 2024 elections – will be from the SC, ST, BC and minority community, said sources. The earlier cabinet had 14 leaders from these communities.

It will also have 11 senior ministers from the previous cabinet, said sources.

While the announcement is expected at 7 pm, the swearing-in ceremony will be held on Monday.

The list has been handed over to AP Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan. He has accepted the resignations of all 24 ministers of the previous cabinet.

Sources gave News18 a list of probable 25 cabinet ministers.

It includes Dharmana Prasada Rao, Sidiri Appalaraju, Botsa Satyanarayana, P. Rajanna Dora, Gudivada Amarnath, Buddi Muthyala Naidu, Dadishetti Raja, Pinipe Vishwaroopam and Cheluboina Venugopalakrishna.

Taneti Vanitha, Karumuri Nageswararao, Kittu Satyanarayana, Jogi Ramesh, Ambati Rambabu, Meraga Nagarjuna, Vidadala Rajini, Kakani Govardhanreddy, Amjad Basha, Buggana Rajendranath, Gummanooru Jayaram, Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, Narayanaswamy, Roja K. Selvamani and A Suresh, too, may make it to the list.

When Reddy took over as the CM on May 30, 2019, he had announced that he would undertake a complete revamp of his cabinet after two-and-a-half years and get a new team. The current cabinet was sworn in on June 8, 2019.

“In the wake of the upcoming elections in 2024, the CM has taken a lot of precautions for expansion of his cabinet. Reddy has finalised the new list of cabinet ministers on the basis of caste, religion and districts, with social engineering as the focus," a leader of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) told News18 as all 24 ministers resigned last Thursday.

He also stated that the CM found better alternatives to fight the Telugu Desam Party, Janasena, and even the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“It’s high time. We have to balance the party and government. We have to come back in 2024," he had said.

