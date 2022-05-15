Jagannath Temple Work: BJP Leader Attacks BJD’s Puri MP, Says ‘He lied on Floor of Parliament’

Terming the ongoing construction work under the Srimandir Parikrama Project illegal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sundargarh MP Jual Oram came down heavily on Biju Janata Dal’s MP Pinaki Mishra for “lying on the floor of Parliament".

“Construction works being carried out under the Srimandir Parikrama Project in Puri are illegal. BJD MP Pinaki Mishra lied in Parliament. We will raise the issue with our national leadership," Oram said.

Oram complained the state was doing the opposite in the name of beautification.

Commenting on Puri MLA Jayanta Sarangi’s remarks, Oram said, “Some locals may be putting pressure on him."

Advertisement

Going against the party line, Sarangi on Thursday said the work close to the Jagannath temple should be completed as soon as possible and urged parties not to politicise the issue.

Sarangi’s statement came a day after BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra demanded the work in the prohibited zone of the 800-year-old temple be stopped, accusing the BJD government of the state of carrying out the project illegally.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on May 9 informed the Orissa High Court that the ongoing construction work might have caused damage to the 12th-century shrine and the project was being carried out without valid permission from the competent authorities.

BJD MP Munna Khan said: “The matter is in the High Court. The BJP may be in confusion and their stand is not clear."

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said nobody has any objection to the beautification work, but it should be done as per the law.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, along with Puri’s titular king Gajapati Dibya Singha Deb, had last year laid the foundation stone for the project, which seeks to provide better amenities to pilgrims, including toilets and cloakrooms.

Advertisement

A public interest litigation claiming that construction work for the project has affected the health of the temple was filed in the high court, which had ordered a joint inspection of the Jagannath temple by the Archaelogical Survey of India and the state government.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.