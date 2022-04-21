Jahangirpuri Demolition Drive LIVE Updates: Will Razing Resume Today? SC to Decide as Focus Stays on Violence-hit Area Post Hanuman Jayanti

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave informed the court that the demolition had started early on Wednesday and again mentioned the matter around 12 saying that it is still going on despite the court orders. The apex court issued a communication to the concerned authorities directing it to halt the drive.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal also mentioned the plea by Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind seeking directions that residential houses or any commercial property cannot be demolished as a punitive measure. The petitioners have said in the plea that the administration in several states is employing bulldozers to raze the houses of persons suspected to be involved in criminal incidents such as riots. The court will hear both the matters today.

Bulldozers rolled into troubled Jahangirpuri on Wednesday morning and tore down several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled civic body, days after the northwest Delhi neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence.

The area was teeming with hundreds of policemen, including anti-riot contingents, as the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) launched the operation against enroachers. In less than two hours, several shops and businesses were pulled down amid scenes of chaos, with many owners insisting their establishments had the sanction of the Delhi Development Authority and the local civic body.

The action came in the backdrop of demolition drives carried out by the BJP governments in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone and Gujarat’s Anand districts where bulldozers were used to pull down encroached properties belonging to the alleged rioters. Malika Bibi, a resident of Jahangirpuri and a shopkeeper, said she had been running a fruit and vegetables shop for 25 years which was razed without any prior notice from the authorities.

