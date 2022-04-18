Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi Police Chief Calls Reports of Saffron Flags Being Planted at Mosque 'Baseless'

After several videos emerged on social media where it can be seen that attempts were made to hoist saffron flags at a local mosque in Jahangirpuri during the Hanuman Jayanti procession, Delhi police chief denied such claims and said that the reports are “baseless".

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, the city police chief said that some people were trying to spread rumours on social media to keep the situation tense, and appealed to people to ignore them.

The investigation into the Saturday clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward, he said, adding four forensics teams also visited the spot to gather evidence.

The probe will cover all angles through analysis of CCTV footage and digital inputs, he said.

“An altercation [between the two groups] erupted over a minor argument. Reports that flags were installed at a mosque are baseless," Asthana said. while addressing a press conference on Monday.

Asthana said 23 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence. “Twenty-three people were arrested in connection with the incident. Three firearms and five swords were also recovered," he said.

Asthana on Monday assured that the communal violence that took place in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area will be thoroughly investigated from all possible angles.

“The case will be probed from all angles and we will ensure that anyone who participated in the violence, whether directly or indirectly, is brought to the book," the Commissioner said in a media briefing.

He informed that the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell has been given the task to do detailed analysis of all the digital evidence and identify the suspects who were involved and initiate a legal action against them.

Notably, the case has been formally transferred to the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police.

“The Crime Branch has formed around 14 teams who will probe the incident from all angles. They have already initiated the investigation from yesterday and we will regularly share the updates during the investigation," the top Delhi Police official said.

