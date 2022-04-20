Delhi Hanuman Jayanti Violence: Jahangirpuri Under Heavy Security Cover, Drones Roped In Ahead of 'Encroachment Drive' | Details Here

Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area is under heavy security cover ahead of the “encroachment drive" to be done on illegal construction in the area on Wednesday and Thursday.

In the encroachment drive, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) will bulldoze the houses of the accused involved in the Jahangirpuri violence, on Wednesday at 11 am, sources told News18. The number of accused whose houses will be demolished has, however, not been revealed yet, sources said.

The North MCD has asked for 400 personnel from Delhi Police to handle law and order during the period.

So far, 23 people belonging to two communities have been arrested for the violence that broke out last Saturday. The investigation into the clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward. Four forensics teams also visited the spot to gather evidence.

Jahangirpuri encroachment drive details:

-The encroachment drive will be carried out by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday at 11 am, sources told News18

-Raja Iqbal Singh, Mayor, NDMC, told News18 that illegal encroachments in Jahangirpuri where the clash took place will be pulled down. “We have got to know that prime accused Ansar has a business of kabadi [scrap] and had encroached upon the land. We had complaints regarding that and action will be taken to remove the encroachment," Singh said

-Delhi Police has been deployed along with paramilitary force in the area to maintain law and order situation

-Anti-riot force is also on alert

-Senior officers will remain on ground to assess the situation

-Drones will be used to monitor any mobilisation of mob during the drive

-Police teams will patrol nearby areas and congested lanes to keep an eye on miscreants

-Announcements will be made asking people to remain in their houses not crowding the area

Clashes had broken out between two communities during the Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. There was also stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

Over 20 people have been arrested in connection with the Jahangirpuri violenced so far. On Wednesday morning, the Delhi Police nabbed an arms supplier following a brief encounter in the area. According to the details provided by DCP Outer North, Brijender Yadav, the arms supplier has more than 60 cases registered against him.

