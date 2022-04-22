Jahangirpuri Violence LIVE Updates: BJP Asks East, South Delhi Mayors to 'End Encroachment' by 'Bangladeshi, Rohingyas'; Area Sees More CCTVs

Jahangirpuri Violence LIVE Updates: A day after BJP-ruled NDMC razed several “illegal” structures in violence-hit Jahangirpuri, the party’s Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the mayors of south and east Delhi to conduct similar drives in their areas to end the “encroachment of government land by Bangladeshi, Rohingyas and anti-social elements”.

He addressed two press conferences here on the issue, during which he lashed out at the AAP, terming it a “riot party”, and charging that its MLAs and councillors were “helping” Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living “illegally” in Delhi to get ration cards and voter I-cards.

On Wednesday, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) launched an anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri following Gupta’s letter that came after violence erupted in the area during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. The drive, however, was halted after one-and-a-half hour following a Supreme Court order to maintain status quo.

“Have written letters to mayors and commissioners of south and east Delhi municipal corporations asking them to take strict action using bulldozers against encroachment of government land by Bangladeshi, Rohingyas and anti-social elements in their areas,” Gupta tweeted on Thursday, sharing the letters.

The letters, however, did not mention “Rohingyas and Bangladeshis”.

In the first press conference, which was held at the Delhi BJP headquarters, Gupta alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came in support of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis who were removed by the Uttar Pradesh government from its land in Yamuna Khadar last year. “The AAP’s other name is now Danga party (riot party). Its MLAs and councilors have helped settling Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Delhi. The Kejriwal government provides them free ration, water and electricity,” he charged.

“They (AAP leaders) do not have concerns for the people and the country. Their only worry is votes,” he charged. AAP leaders have attacked the BJP, alleging it was responsible for settling Rohingyas and Bangladeshis across the country in the last eight years. Party leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday also said that the bulldozers should be used to demolish BJP headquarters to free the country from riots.

Gupta also attacked the Congress, saying they were trying to protect “rioters” in Jahangirpuri. Clashes erupted between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangripuri on Saturday with both Hindus and Muslims accusing each other of the triggering the violence. At least nine people, eight of them police personnel, were injured during the clashes.

“Congress and Left leaders have gone to Jahangirpuri to appease the rioters. I have also learnt that Mamata Banerjee (TMC chief) is also coming to meet them,” Gupta said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.