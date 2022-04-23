Jahangirpuri Violence LIVE Updates: 'Nyay ka Bulldozer' Will Keep on Rolling, Says BJP; Anger, Dissatisfaction Among Residents

Jahangirpuri Violence LIVE Updates: Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Friday asserted that nyay ka bulldozer” (bulldozer of justice) will keep on rolling and alleged that the AAP has panicked because its vote bank Rohingiyas and Bangladeshis will be removed. Read More
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said the civic body’s action in the capital’s Jahangirpuri was not targeted at any minority community, and termed such allegations as “nonsense". The minister for housing and urban affairs also said the state apparatus has not been vengeful, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a lot for the Sikhs and other minority communities. Following communal clashes in Jahangirpuri, the BJP-run civic body bulldozed some structures in the area. The drive was stayed by the Supreme Court.
“Let me tell you strongly, this state is not vengeful, this state takes a beating because we try and accommodate and absorb all the things which come. Very often because of that strong democratic and intent for, you know, taking everybody along. It delays things sometimes. “That’s why people take advantage of our (democratic focus)," Puri said, speaking at the Times Network India Economic Conclave.
He rubbished the charges of minorities being targeted in the action as “nonsense". The career diplomat-turned-politician also defended Modi on minorities, saying the Prime Minister has done a lot for the Sikh community as well as other communities. Puri pointed to Modi’s visit to the Red Fort, where the decision to behead Guru Tegh Bahadur was taken over 300 years ago, as a case in point.
A day after the contentious demolition drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri, leaders of the Communist Party of India, Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress on Friday made a beeline for the area here to meet the local residents, but were stopped by police. The five-member delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) sat on a dharna near the barricades at Kushal Chowk in Jahangirpuri after being stopped by the security personnel. The delegation was led by CPI national secretary and Rajya Sabha MP D Raja, who said they have come to understand the people’s suffering. Other members of the delegation included CPI leaders Annie Raja, A Khan, Pallav Sen Gupta and Binoy Biswan.
“We came here to meet the people and understand their suffering. Why are we not being allowed to go inside? Why was this bulldozing’ order? Who was behind this? The Delhi Police is under the Ministry of Home Affairs so (home minister) Amit Shah should be held responsible," Raja told reporters. He added that illegal bulldozing was carried out in the area and the Union home minister should explain what happened there.
“You have caused devastation what will happen to these people? We are asking the police personnel for permission to visit C-Block where demolition was carried out, but we are not being allowed in. We will stand here and put forth our demands," Raja said. Later, a five-member delegation of the Samajwadi Party (SP) also reached Kushal Chowk. The delegation included party MPs S T Hasan, Vishambhar Prasad Nishad, Ravi Prakash Verma, Javed Ali Khan and Safiqur Rahman. “We should be allowed to visit the place and meet people. They (police) are preventing us by saying democracy is under threat," Hasan told reporters.
Later, an all-women delegation of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) also visited the violence-hit area, but were stopped by the city police. AITC MP and senior leader Aparupa Poddar took to Twitter and said the Centre was scared of the truth coming out and hence they were stopped from meeting the people in Jahangirpuri.
The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) on Friday accused the Ambedkar University administration of disrupting a ‘peace march’ organised to express solidarity with the victims of the violence in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. The university, however, said it is not against any peace or protest march but the SFI’s march and sloganeering had to be discontinued as a preventive measure after observing outsiders present at the event in the campus. The SFI unit of Ambedkar University said it had given a call for a ‘peace march’ following incidents of communal violence in the nation and against the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s “anti-encroachment" drive “to destabilize the socio-economic prowess of the minority" in Jahangipuri. Students were prepared for a peaceful march outside the CR Area, and were singing songs when the registrar, proctor and the security officer of Ambedkar University “aggressively disrupted" the march by “pushing around students and tearing the posters and placards", it alleged.
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday afternoon grilled all accused in last Saturday’s Jahangirpuri violence, top sources told CNN-News18.
Eight police personnel and a local resident were injured as clashes broke out between two communities during the Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16. According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson and some vehicles were also torched. The Delhi Police’s crime branch is probing the case with assistance from the Northwest district police and the special cell’s Intelligence Fusion Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit. READ MORE
“My children are demanding new clothes on Eid, what should I tell them? asks Sheikh Akbar sitting close to the ruins of his kiosk at Jahangirpuri’s Kushal Chowk. Akbar’s kiosk was among many structures destroyed in violence-hit Jahangirpuri during an anti-encroachment drive by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday, reports PTI.
For the past 15 years, the kiosk was the source of income for Akbar’s family and now the rubble lying there foretells their shattered hopes and dreams. Akbar is still processing the events of the last few days which have turned his life upside down. With the festival of Eid around the corner, the sole breadwinner of the family is worried about how he is going to buy new clothes for his children and other household items.
This Eid is not the same. I wanted to buy clothes for children which I cannot do now. It is not feeling like a festival. Our livelihood is destroyed, said Akbar, who lives in a one-room set with his family.
He has three sons — two in their teenage years and one a toddler. I have a family to feed. With the source of our income gone, wherefrom should I bring the food for them. Two of my sons are in school. How will I pay their fees? he sighed. Akbar claimed that he suffered losses of around Rs 5-6 lakh as his kiosk was razed by the NDMC bulldozers. He said no warning or notice was issued before the demolition drive.
I was at the shop when these clashes broke out. I shut down the kiosk and ran inside. And a few days later, we heard NDMC people are coming but we were told that they are to clear the road from scrap lying around. Nobody told us they will remove my kiosk too. If I had known this in advance, I would have emptied the shop. Everything is gone now. There were three fridges in the kiosk, he said.
Much like Akbar’s home, the sombre mood has engulfed Jahangirpuri where clashes broke out last week and the whole area has been barricaded since then. The violence has forced people to confine themselves to their homes as police, along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, are manning the roads.
The majority of the shops in the area are still lying closed and businesses are not operating. A resident of G block, Aslam, said usually there is a lot of hustle-bustle around Eid but the violence has ruined the festivity spirit. Around this time of year, people come out and shop for Eid. And there is a mood of cheerfulness in the area. People buy new clothes and prepare for Eid. But this time it is not the same, he said pointing toward the shuttered shops and barricaded roads.
It is like living in some kind of a jail. Festivals are meant to be enjoyed but we are unable to do so because of the current situation, he added.
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Friday asserted that nyay ka bulldozer" (bulldozer of justice) will keep on rolling and alleged that the AAP has panicked because its vote bank Rohingiyas and Bangladeshis will be removed.
“Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders’ dreams were dashed because we are determined to keep on using bulldozers against encroachments by Rohingyas and Bangladeshis whom they (AAP) helped to settle down in Delhi and in turn benefitted from their illegal activities," he charged.
Earlier in the day, Sisodia accused Delhi BJP councillors of demanding bribe from city residents following instructions of Gupta to the mayors of BJP-ruled municipal corporations to remove illegal encroachments by using bulldozers. Sisodia called the development truth of the BJP’s bulldozer politics" and gave a call to his party MLAs to firmly stand by the people who are being “intimidated, blackmailed and threatened" by the saffron party councillors.
Gupta has written letters to mayors for removal of encroachments in their areas by Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and anti-social’ elements. The BJP leader added that since the bulldozers started removing encroachments at Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and his party leaders have started losing their “mental balance” because their vote bank Rohingyas and Bangladeshis were being removed.
Anger, Dissatisfaction Among Residents
