Jahangirpuri Violence LIVE Updates: Delhi Police Launches Probe Into Hanuman Jayanti Clashes, Tightens Security; BJP Visits Spot

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged everyone to maintain peace and order. “It is important to maintain peace and order … police and other forces led by the central government will take action. I request everyone to maintain peace," he said.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said, “I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country can not progress without it. The central government has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital. I appeal to people to maintain peace."

The Chief Minister also said LG Anil Baijal has assured that all steps are being taken to ensure peace and that guilty will not be spared.