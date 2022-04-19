Jahangirpuri Violence: Locals Say They Got Info Through WhatsApp Forwards

Standing outside a closed shop in Jahangirpuri of northwest Delhi, a group of men mostly in their twenties were exchanging videos through a messaging app purportedly related to the April 16 clashes between two communities. When asked about the source of videos, Vikas (name changed), one of the men who resides in Block G of Jahangirpuri, said, “I have received many videos of the incident since Saturday through WhatsApp."

Vikas was not present when the violence erupted at Kushal Chowk on April 16 on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. However, he said he got the information from his peers and social media about the violence. “A friend of mine told me that the Muslims attacked the procession being carried out to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti. I was angry. We never disturb them, How could they?" he said. “I was not present at the spot but I have seen videos received on WhatsApp and it is clearly visible in that who attacked us," said Vikas, as his friend Praveen played a video on his phone. Praveen, who is in his early thirties, and lives in Jahangirpuri’s G Block, started explaining his version of what happened on the day clashes broke out. Praveen was not present near the mosque where the clashes first broke out, but he strongly believes that the violence was started by one community. “The Muslims started it.

We were peacefully carrying out the procession, We want to celebrate our festival. They were jealous that’s why they attacked us," he said. Soon, Praveen was interrupted by Muhammad (name changed), who said that the violence started after a few people tried to hoist saffron flags atop the mosque.

“Will you tolerate this kind of behaviour? People will react obviously. People in the procession initiated it. Why do you want to celebrate in front of a mosque?" he said. The two sides started arguing and Muhammad left the spot.

