Jahangirpuri Violence on Hanuman Jayanti Was Not Pre-Planned: Sources to CNN-News18

The clashes in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday were not pre-planned, top police sources told CNN-News18.

According to sources, the provocation was sudden and there was no previous report of any tension between the two groups in the past.

The Delhi Police have arrested 21 people over the violence, including the “main conspirators" and another person who allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector, officials said on Sunday. Two juveniles have also been apprehended.

The stone-pelting and arson between the two communities left eight police personnel and a local resident injured.

Advertisement

For the police, the matter of concern and investigation is how the two religious communities came in front of each other, said a source.

ALSO READ | Hanuman Jayanti Violence LIVE Updates HERE

“Availability of weapons and stones at a religious place is worrisome," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana visited sub-inspector Meda Lal, who was injured in the clashes, and assured him support from the department, officials said Monday. The police commissioner enquired about Lal’s wellbeing and told him that the entire force was proud of his courage and sense of duty which helped in quickly controlling the unruly mob, according to a statement.

With PTI Inputs

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.