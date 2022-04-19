Jahangirpuri Violence | Probing if Attack Was Planned, Police Acted Swiftly, No Bias: Special CP to News18

Several questions are being raised at the Delhi police in the aftermath of the violence over Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in Jahangirpuri on April 16.

Videos make it clear that massive stockpiling of weapons with residents already existed, and police presence did not deter stone-pelting and clashes.

Special commissioner, Delhi police, Dependra Pathak responded to several of these questions while speaking exclusively to CNN-News18.

“It is part of the investigation whether the attack was pre-planned and we are in the initial stages of the probe. Police presence was adequate and swift. The moment verbal and physical altercation started, police stood like a wall and saw to it that both groups didn’t come face to face. We were successful in containing the situation in a limited amount of time and preventing loss of life," he said. “When the yatra started, police were there and when the situation started worsening, police acted in a responsible and robust manner."

He also assured that action has been taken against almost all individuals who had weapons with them, and the weapons have been recovered. Rioting and attempt-to-murder cases have been slapped on both sides. A video shows one such yatra in the area with members, even minors, carrying weapons, while later in the evening, an entire mob carrying swords and more had descended onto the streets.

On being asked why a procession without permission was allowed, Pathak said, “The third yatra permission letter was submitted only a day before and we couldn’t grant it permission. But on that day, the people had already collected. Police tried to persuade them not to hold the procession. But the yatra started, and to maintain law and order we kept a police contingent with them."

He promised that demonstrative action will be taken that will deter any other anti-social elements from taking law into their hands.

CNN-News18 has also learnt that the National Security Act (NSA) will be applied against at least five accused of the violence in Jahangirpuri.

Pathak also rubbished allegations of bias in the probe.

“These claims are bereft of truth. Action has been taken on both sides. We are acting in a professional manner," he said.

