Jai Mata Di! PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on First Day of Navratri 2022

NAVRATRI 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended Navratri greetings to the people. “Wishing you all a very Happy Navratri, the great festival of worship of Shakti. May this auspicious occasion of faith and belief infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone’s life. Jai Mata Di!," tweeted the prime minister.

NAVRATRI DAY 1

The auspicious 9-day festivities of Sharadiya Navratri that commenced today will end on October 4.

Day 1 of Navratri is Pratipada Tithi which marks the arrival of the Goddess. On the first day, Mata Shailputri is worshipped. She is also known as Hemavati and Parvati. It is said that Goddess Sati after her self-immolation was born as Shailputri to King Himalaya. The name Shailputri is an amalgamation of two words- Shail meaning mountain and Putri meaning daughter, daughter of mountains. She is depicted with two hands, Trishul in the right hand and a lotus flower in the left hand.

DAY 1 COLOUR: WHITE

The colour white denotes purity and innocence. The colour signifies peace and calmness

Large number of devotees flocked to Mata Vaishnao Devi Temple in Katra, Jammu early Monday morning to offer prayers. Similar scenes were witnessed in Goddess Durga temple across the country.

Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Durga and falls during the onset of autumn or Sharad in the month of Ashwin, Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon), and hence the name.

Several political leaders too greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. Union minister of Road transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari tweeted in Hindi: “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the holy festival of Navratri."

These are some things you should avoid throughout the nine days:

Avoid alcoholic beverages

Consuming alcohol at any religious ceremony or festival, including Navratri, is strictly forbidden according to the Hindu faith. Avoid getting a haircut

Fasting devotees should avoid obtaining a haircut or shaving during Navratri. Shaving your beard during Navratri is also frowned upon. Avoid having your nails clipped

In addition to foregoing haircuts and shaving, devotees should refrain from cutting their nails throughout these nine days. Do not consume onion or garlic

Onion and garlic are tamasic in nature, which implies they can be harmful to the mind or body. To keep attentive for the nine days, one must take a sattvic diet. Avoid eating non-vegetarian foods

In addition to garlic, onion, grains, and salt, individuals should refrain from all non-vegetarian foods during this holiday. Lemon should not be sliced

During Navratri, cutting or slicing a lemon must be avoided as much as possible. It is considered inauspicious. Devotees who are eating should take extra precautions to avoid this. Avoid eating fried foods

It is best to avoid eating fried food during these nine days of celebration since it defeats the objective of purification of the body and spirit.

