Jailed Kashmiri Separatist Altaf Ahmad Shah, Son-in-law of Hurriyat Leader Geelani, Dies of Cancer at AIIMS Delhi

Altaf Ahmed Shah, jailed Kashmiri separatist and son in law of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, passed away on Tuesday morning at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, amid allegations from the family that he was not provided medical help in time.

Altaf Ahmed Shah’s daughter Ruwa confirmed his demise. “Abu [father] breathed his last at AIIMS, New Delhi. As a prisoner," she wrote on twitter.

Shah was kept in Tihar jail with many other separatists after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2018 in an alleged terror funding case.

Other prominent separatists in detention are Shabir Shah, Nayeem Khan, Shahidul Islam and former MLA Engineer Sheikh Rashid. Over the last six months, Ruwa Shah had been urging the authorities to intervene and shift him to hospital as his health was deteriorating.

Four days back, Ruwa Shah had put out a tweet asking government to shift him to AIIMS from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital, saying the acute renal cancer was spreading to other body parts in his body.

“My incarcerated father has been diagnosed of acute renal cancer which has metastasis and has spread to his other body parts, including his bones. It is my whole family’s request to please allow us to see him and consider his bail application on health grounds @HMOIndia @PMOIndia," Ruwa Shah said in her tweet.

According to his daughter, Shah was diagnosed with renal cancer that spread to other parts of his body, and was shifted to Delhi’s RML hospital that had no oncology department.

Two weeks back, the Delhi High Court had ordered that Shah be shifted to AIIMS in Delhi, but he was moved to the hospital only a few days ago. The court had also directed that his son or daughter be allowed to meet him for an hour every day.

Shah was associated with the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, founded by Geelani in 2004.

Ruwa had been regularly tweeting about the plight of her father and also written an open letter to the Prime Minister seeking medical care for her father.

The family is trying to go through the formalities of getting his body to Srinagar for burial. In all likelihood the body will be buried in Srinagar.

Kashmiri separatist leader Altaf Ahmad Shah, the son-in-law of the late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, died of cancer at the AIIMS here early Tuesday, days after he was taken to the hospital from the Tihar Jail on the orders of Delhi High Court. He was 66.

“We were informed about Abu’s passing away late last night," his daughter Ruwa Shah told PTI. In a tweet, she said Shah breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. “As a prisoner."

Shah, a resident of Soura locality of Srinagar, was arrested on July 25, 2017 with six others, facing trial in an alleged terror funding case probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

On October 5, the Delhi High court has ordered his shifting to the AIIMS Delhi for appropriate treatment after he was stated to have been diagnosed with cancer. Shah told the court he was receiving treatment for certain serious ailments at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) but it was recently revealed he was suffering from the last stage renal cancer.

While claiming the RML does not have the adequate facility to treat renal cancer, he prayed he be allowed to be shifted to the AIIMS or Apollo Hospital for urgent treatment. Shah is survived by wife, son and two daughters.

