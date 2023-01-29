Home » News » India » Jailer's Premises Searched in MP; Rs 12.5 Lakh Cash, Assets 'more Than 100 Times' His Source of Income Found

Jailer's Premises Searched in MP; Rs 12.5 Lakh Cash, Assets 'more Than 100 Times' His Source of Income Found

The police found Rs 12.5 lakh cash, jewellery worth Rs 12 lakh and land related documents which were being examined

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 14:50 IST

Gwalior, India

The jailer's bank lockers will also be scrutinised soon (File photo/Reuters)
The jailer's bank lockers will also be scrutinised soon (File photo/Reuters)

Lokayukta police have conducted a searched at the premises of a jail official in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior and Morena cities and seized Rs 12.5 lakh cash and other assets “more than 100 times" his known sources of income, an official said on Sunday.

Following a complaint, the Lokayukta special police establishment conducted the search on Saturday at the premises of assistant jailer Hariom Parashar, posted at the Morena district jail, and unearthed unaccounted wealth, Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Raghvendra Rishishwar said.

The police found Rs 12.5 lakh cash, jewellery worth Rs 12 lakh and land related documents which were being examined, he said.

Advertisement

“The assets found were more than 100 times his known sources of income," the official said.

The jailer’s bank lockers will also be scrutinised soon, he added.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: January 29, 2023, 14:50 IST
last updated: January 29, 2023, 14:50 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks