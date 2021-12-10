Jaipur Airport Enforces Strict Covid-19 Guidelines Amid Omicron Scare

The Jaipur International Airport has put up additional facilities and arrangements to ensure strict implementation of the latest COVID-19 guidelines. "Four registration counters and four sampling booths have become operational. Moreover, the number of Rapid PCR machines has also been increased. A dedicated waiting area sufficient for 150 passengers has also been set up" a senior official of the airport said.

The officer informed that the waiting area is equipped with facilities such as washrooms, Wi-Fi service, online payment facility and service executives to assist the passengers.

