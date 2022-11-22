Jaipur: Dog Found Carrying Newborn Baby in Mouth; No Info Yet About People Who Dumped Body

A dog was found roaming on a hospital premises in Jaipur with a newborn’s body clutched in its jaws. The dog left the body at the Mahila Chikitsalaya which also filed a complaint with the police.

“We have informed the police about the dog roaming on the hospital’s premises carrying the infant’s body in his mouth. The police are investigating the matter," Times of India quoted Dr Asha Verma, Mahila Chikitsalaya Superintendent as saying.

It is yet to be ascertained if the child was born at the hospital. The post-mortem of the body has been done and the efforts are underway to find out about the newborn’s parents.

“We are not sure if the infant was born inside our hospitals, or he was born in some hospital. We hand over the newborn to their relatives how they cremate them in case any of the newborn dies or is born dead," the Superintendent said.

The police are collecting evidence to find out who dumped the body on the hospital premises, the TOI report said.

