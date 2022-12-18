Jaipur Man Accused of Chopping Aunt's Body into 8-10 Pieces is ‘Crafty’, ‘Psycho’, Finds Probe

The man, who is accused of killing his aunt, chopped her body into pieces with a marble cutter and dumped them at different places near Delhi highway, is “crafty" and “psycho", the police probe has revealed. The police also added that the accused, identified as Anuj Sharma alias Achitya Govind Das (33), used Google Maps to dispose of the body and tried to conceal facts.

“The accused is around 32 years old and has completed BTech. He was associated with Hare Krishna Movement since 2013 and was working with ISKCON until recently. The way in which the accused used Google Maps to dispose of the body and tried to conceal facts shows he is crafty. The probe reveals he did this over trivial quarrels and it shows he is a psycho. He is crafty and psycho," ANI quoted Vidhyadhar Nagar police station SHO Virendra Kulin as saying.

The accused, identified as Anuj Sharma alias Achitya Govind Das (33), had informed the police on December 11 that his aunt, Saroj Sharma was missing and also participated in searches with other relatives in Jaipur.

Sharma was detained on December 13. During questioning, he confessed to killing his aunt by hitting her head with a hammer following an argument, officials said.

Saroj Sharma was the wife of his father’s elder brother and had been living with them after the death of her husband in 1995. Anuj Sharma’s mother died last year.

Officials said Anuj Sharma’s father left to go to Indore on December 11. On that day, Anuj expressed his desire to go to Delhi but the woman refused. It led to a heated argument and he hit her with a hammer in the kitchen, officials said.

The accused then dragged the body to the bathroom and cut it into eight-10 pieces with a marble cutter. “The accused took the body parts in a suitcase and dumped it at separate places on Delhi highway. Most of the body parts have been recovered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Paris Deshmukh said.

