Jaishankar Discusses Economic Cooperation, Regional Developments with Singaporean Counterpart in Paris

S Jaishankar has discussed economic cooperation and regional developments with his Singaporean counterpart.(Image: Reuters File)

On Sunday, Jaishankar held wide-ranging talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian during which they discussed key regional and global issues.

PTI
Updated: February 23, 2022, 13:41 IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has discussed economic cooperation and regional developments with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on the sidelines of the EU Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific here. Jaishankar, who arrived here from Germany on Sunday on a three-day visit to France, has held a series of meetings with his counterparts from other Indo-Pacific countries participating in the EU Indo-Pacific Forum.

“Met Singapore FM @VivianBala on the sidelines of the EU Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific. Exchanged views on the forum deliberations. Our talks also covered travel arrangements, economic cooperation and regional developments," he said in a tweet on Tuesday. Jaishankar arrived in Paris on a day when French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a marathon telephonic conversation to defuse the crisis in Ukraine amid apprehension of a Russian invasion of the eastern European nation.

On Sunday, Jaishankar held wide-ranging talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian during which they discussed key regional and global issues, particularly the India-EU relationship, and exchanged perspectives on the situation in Afghanistan, the Iranian nuclear deal and the Ukraine crisis. Jaishankar and Drian also reiterated their shared commitment to the principles of multilateralism and a rules-based order, and agreed to coordinate in the UN Security Council on issues of mutual concern.

first published: February 23, 2022, 13:41 IST