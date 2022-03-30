Jaishankar Holds Talks with Visiting Mexican Counterpart on Bilateral Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held “productive" discussions with his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon with a focus on bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, investment and health. Casaubon is on a three-day visit to India.

“Warm and productive discussions with Mexican FM @m_ebrard today evening. Discussed our growing trade and investment, health, science & technology and space sector cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted. Currently, Mexico is India’s second-largest trade partner in Latin America and it is a member of the UN Security Council alongside India for the period 2021-22. The visit by the Mexican foreign minister to India follows Jaishankar’s visit to Mexico City in September last year.

