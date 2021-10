Jaishankar Meets UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Leaders Discuss Ways to Boost Strategic Cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss held wide-ranging talks on Friday with a focus on infrastructure investment as well as defence and security cooperation.

On a two-day visit to India, Truss also held meetings with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav here.

Truss is expected to announce a series of tech and infrastructure tie-ups with India to boost both economies and help developing countries grow in a clean and sustainable way, according to a statement issued by the British High Commission on Truss’ India visit.

India and the UK, after a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson, had unveiled an ambitious 10-year roadmap to boost cooperation in key areas, including defence, security and healthcare.

They had also announced an enhanced trade partnership under which they agreed to negotiate a comprehensive and balanced FTA including an interim trade pact for delivering early gains. Ahead of her India visit, Truss said, “I want the UK and India to step up their partnership in critical areas like technology, investment, security and defence. India is the world’s largest democracy, a tech and economic powerhouse and a vital strategic partner for the UK."

“Closer ties including in areas like tech and infrastructure will deliver jobs and growth in both countries, boost developing world economies and help us promote our values on the global stage," she said.

Earlier in the day, Truss tweeted, “In Delhi on my first visit as Foreign Secretary. I’ll be discussing how to boost our partnership with our great friends India and deliver for the British people in areas like Tech & infrastructure investment; building back better after COVID; security and defence." .

